City of New Braunfels honors Veterans

U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Col.) Charles Seligman, Joint Base San Antonio and 502nd Air Base Wing senior chaplain, takes part in a Veterans Day parade in the city of New Braunfels, Texas, Nov. 9, 2024. Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day marking the end of World War I. It's a day that brings people together to celebrate the unity and strength of the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ismael Ortega)