City of New Braunfels honors Veterans

Local veterans’ organization and floats from non-profit agencies take part in a Veterans Day parade in the city of New Braunfels, Texas, Nov. 9, 2024. Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day marking the end of World War I. It's a day that brings people together to celebrate the unity and strength of the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ismael Ortega)