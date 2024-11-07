USS John Basilone commissions to the fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, United States Marine Corps Forces Command, Lt. Gen. Roberta L. Shea, speaks to the crew of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) during the ship's commissioning ceremony on Pier 88 in New York City, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2024. This is the second Naval warship to bear the name John Basilone.(Department of Defense photo by MC2 Colby A. Mothershead/Released)