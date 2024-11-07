USS John Basilone commissions to the fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, bottom right, stands for the National Anthem during the commissioning of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) on Pier 88 in New York City, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2024. This is the second Naval warship to bear the name of John Basilone.(Department of Defense photo by MC2 Colby A. Mothershead/Released)