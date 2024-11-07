Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Basilone Commissions to the Fleet [Image 6 of 9]

    USS John Basilone Commissions to the Fleet

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Ms. Diane Hawkins, left, niece of John Basilone, speaks to the crew of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) during the ship's commissioning ceremony on Pier 88 in New York City, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2024. This is the second Naval warship to bear the name John Basilone.(Department of Defense photo by MC2 Colby A. Mothershead/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 14:24
    Photo ID: 8746169
    VIRIN: 241109-N-JO829-1226
    Resolution: 5387x3848
    Size: 888.26 KB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Basilone Commissions to the Fleet [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

