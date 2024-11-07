USAMU’s SFC Ryan Franks Clinches Back-to-Back Titles at the Interservice Pistol Championship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Franks, an Instructor/Shooter assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Service Pistol Team, shoots at the 2024 Interservice Pistol Championships at Fort Moore, Ga. Nov. 4, 2024. This is Frank's second consecutive win at Interservice Pistol Championships.