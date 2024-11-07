Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU’s SFC Ryan Franks Clinches Back-to-Back Titles at the Interservice Pistol Championship [Image 3 of 4]

    USAMU’s SFC Ryan Franks Clinches Back-to-Back Titles at the Interservice Pistol Championship

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Franks, an Instructor/Shooter assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Service Pistol Team, shoots at the 2024 Interservice Pistol Championships at Fort Moore, Ga. Nov. 4, 2024. This is Frank's second consecutive win at Interservice Pistol Championships.

    This work, USAMU’s SFC Ryan Franks Clinches Back-to-Back Titles at the Interservice Pistol Championship [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

