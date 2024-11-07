USAMU’s SFC Ryan Franks Clinches Back-to-Back Titles at the Interservice Pistol Championship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Service Pistol Team wins the overall team championship and poses with their trophy at the 2024 Interservice Pistol Championships at Fort Moore, Ga., Nov. 4, 2024. This is the 63rd Iteration of the Interservice Pistol Championship hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit.