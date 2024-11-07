The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Service Pistol Team wins the overall team championship and poses with their trophy at the 2024 Interservice Pistol Championships at Fort Moore, Ga., Nov. 4, 2024. This is the 63rd Iteration of the Interservice Pistol Championship hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2024 12:09
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
USAMU’s SFC Ryan Franks Clinches Back-to-Back Titles at the Interservice Pistol Championship
