USAMU’s SFC Ryan Franks Clinches Back-to-Back Titles at the Interservice Pistol Championship

Fort Moore, GA– Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Franks, an Instructor/shooter assigned as a Service Pistol Team Chief assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU), has achieved an impressive feat by winning the 2024 Interservice Pistol Championship not once, but twice in a row. His consecutive victories at the Interservice Pistol championship are a testament to his skill, in one of the most competitive military shooting events in the world. But while Franks' individual triumph is remarkable, the true spirit of the event lies in its ability to bring together the finest marksmen from all branches in a challenging, high-stakes competition. The 2024 Interservice Pistol Championship was hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit from Nov. 3-9, 2024.



“Having the 2024 Interservice Pistol Championship in November is a good way to end the season,” said Franks. “It is an excellent way to finish up a busy season and it feels like a culminating event.. And the weather is much more agreeable.”



The Interservice Pistol Championship, held annually, brings together military pistol shooters from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard. Each service sends its best shooters to compete in a variety of events that test accuracy, speed, and precision. This year, is the second time the competition was held in November abd SFC Franks stood out not only for his marksmanship but also for his consistency in maintaining peak performance across multiple stages of the competition.



His victory in the 2024 competition marks his second consecutive win, a remarkable achievement that places him in an elite group of marksmen who have managed to defend their title. SFC Franks' dominant performance, particularly in the timed events, showcased his ability to maintain focus and composure under pressure, a skill that is vital both on the range and in combat situations.



“I was really proud to see that the U.S. Coast Guard showed up again and brought a post and station team. That was an initiative that we have been working on, I met with all the heads of every team and we created the conditions for them to bring two teams,” said Franks. “I want to congratulate the Coast guard for putting the effort and foster the initiative to regrow this sport and bring attention to the culture of marksmanship within the DoD.”



What makes the Interservice Pistol Championship so unique is its participation across all branches of the U.S. military. Unlike many civilian shooting competitions, this event is designed specifically for military personnel. The competition tests shooters in several disciplines, including precision shooting, rapid-fire drills, and team events.





“It was really great to see the other teams show up, they all really make this competition a real interservice competition,” said Franks. “The Air Force had a difficult time to make it to Fort Moore but made the effort and I am thankful for that. I am very proud of every DoD entity that showed up.” said Franks.

Each branch of the military takes pride in its shooting programs, and the Interservice Pistol Championship offers a rare opportunity to compare their talents head-to-head. For many, it’s a chance to represent their respective services and show that they are the best at what they do.



“I felt great how the USAMU’s Service Pistol team performed. We have guys not only shooting bullseye, but other disciplines and being able to compete and do well in this competition while supporting the event really makes me proud of my team,” said Franks.



While SFC Franks' back-to-back wins have been an example of the USAMU’s excellence, the USAMU were not the only ones bringing their A-game to the championship. The Army's shooting program has long been regarded as one of the most elite in the military, and its competitors are known for their disciplined approach to marksmanship training.



USAMU shooters often take home top honors in multiple categories, and Franks' victories have added to this legacy. However, the other branches are always a strong challenge, and the competition is fierce from start to finish.



Franks' back-to-back victories are a proud moment for the Army, but they also highlight the high level of competition that exists within the entire U.S. military. Every year, the Interservice Championship proves that marksmanship is not just about individual achievement but about the teamwork and professionalism of the military as a whole.



Results of the 2024 Interservice Championship can be found here:

https://ct.thecmp.org/app/v1/index.php?do=match&task=edit&match=27610

