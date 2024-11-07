USAMU’s SFC Ryan Franks Clinches Back-to-Back Titles at the Interservice Pistol Championship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Franks, an Instructor/Shooter assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Service Pistol Team, lifts a M-1 Garand over his head as the 2024 Interservice Pistol Champion at Fort Moore, Ga. Nov. 4, 2024. This is Frank's second consecutive win at Interservice Pistol Championships.