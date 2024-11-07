USS John Basilone Commissioning in New York City

A saluting battery from Submarine Base New London fires canon in honor of the Secretary of Navy Carlos Del Toro during the commissioning ceremony for the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) in New York City Nov. 9, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
