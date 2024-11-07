Date Taken: 11.09.2024 Date Posted: 11.09.2024 10:58 Photo ID: 8746056 VIRIN: 241109-D-DB155-1001 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.79 MB Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS John Basilone Commissioning In New York City [Image 4 of 4], by Edward Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.