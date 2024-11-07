The crew of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) commissions the ship with guests in New York City Nov. 9, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|11.09.2024
|11.09.2024 10:58
|8746056
|241109-D-DB155-1001
|1800x1200
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|7
|0
This work, USS John Basilone Commissioning In New York City [Image 4 of 4], by Edward Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.