Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John Basilone Commissioning In New York City [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS John Basilone Commissioning In New York City

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Edward Hersom   

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Marines watch the commissioning ceremony for the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) in New York City Nov. 9, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 10:58
    Photo ID: 8746058
    VIRIN: 241109-D-DB155-1004
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Basilone Commissioning In New York City [Image 4 of 4], by Edward Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John Basilone Commissioning In New York City
    USS John Basilone Commissioning in New York City
    USS John Basilone Commissioning In New York City
    USS John Basilone Commissioning In New York City

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USS Basilone : #EJ Hersom : #Boston : #commissioning: #DDG122

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download