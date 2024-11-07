A rainbow over Battleship Missouri Memorial and Pearl Harbor National Memorial as seen from a NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor pier onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 18:12
|Photo ID:
|8745690
|VIRIN:
|241108-N-ZK564-6296
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pearl Harbor Rainbow [Image 4 of 4], by Jessica McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.