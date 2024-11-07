Date Taken: 11.08.2024 Date Posted: 11.08.2024 18:12 Photo ID: 8745693 VIRIN: 241108-N-ZK564-3770 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3 MB Location: HAWAII, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pearl Harbor Rainbow [Image 4 of 4], by Jessica McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.