(Center) Melissa Garret, Navy veteran and USMEPCOM Manpower and Force Management chief, poses for a photo with fellow USMEPCOM personnel and veterans (L) Florence Wells and (R) Kim Johnson at a banquet where Garrett was honored for her service and commitment to uplifting other veterans. Garret served in the Navy from 1993 to 2004 and at USMEPCOM since 2012.
Continuing Service: Finding Ways to Serve after the Military
