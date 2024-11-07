Continuing Service: Finding Ways to Serve after the Military

Photo By Amy Gregorski | (Center) Melissa Garret, Navy veteran and USMEPCOM Manpower and Force Management...... read more read more Photo By Amy Gregorski | (Center) Melissa Garret, Navy veteran and USMEPCOM Manpower and Force Management chief, poses for a photo with fellow USMEPCOM personnel (L) Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Marc Ascher and (R) Dawn Yoshii at the USMEPCOM holiday party, organized by Garrett. Garret served in the Navy from 1993 to 2004 and at USMEPCOM since 2012. see less | View Image Page

The official theme for Veterans Day this year is “a Legacy of Loyalty and Service.” For many veterans, their legacy extends far beyond their time in uniform. Whether it be continuing their service in a federal position or just sharing their experiences and stories, veterans have a positive impact on workplaces and communities around the country.



On Veterans Day especially, Melissa Garrett felt satisfied in helping to shape the next generation of military service. As the Manpower and Force Management chief for United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM), she felt proud to be part of an organization that played a crucial role in evaluating applicants to sustain the All-Volunteer Force.



“Those who chose to serve represent just 1% of the population,” said Garrett. “Our military and veterans are elite for choosing to serve and walk through Freedom’s Front Door.”



Enlisting into the Navy in 1993 and serving for 12 years, Garrett began as an undesignated Sailor before striking as a yeoman. Interested in becoming a legalman, she applied and was accepted into the Navy JAG corps. The rigorous process to qualify for that rate strengthened her discipline and resilience.



She carried those lessons into her current position at USMEPCOM, where she began working in 2012, quickly using the office management skills she gained in the Navy to implement structured systems and help her colleagues thrive. She transformed the manpower program into a well-oiled machine by creating standard operating procedures (SOPs) and trackers for each profession on her team.



At USMEPCOM, this veteran’s impact extended far beyond her official duties. Using her passion for giving back, she quickly became a major driving force in planning and marshalling holiday parties and organizational days. She has now been the go-to leader for 11 years, raising money with often sold-out breakfast and lunch fundraisers and bringing together people to create morale boosting celebrations on a tight budget.



“I like to make smart choices, down to going shopping for Org Day or the Holiday party,” said Garrett. “I look for deals. It’s not my money and we have a budget to follow. I want to maintain the standard people have come to expect.”



The camaraderie she fostered was clear during events. When she saw the joy on her coworkers’ faces, it validated her efforts and reinforced her belief in the power of community. "It’s not just me," she would often remind herself, recognizing the collective spirit that made these gatherings successful.



Last year however, Garrett was undergoing surgery just days before the big Christmas party. Luckily, her SOP writing skills ensured the tone set for the year ahead was positive and the festivities would go on.



“I was having back surgery three days before the holiday party,” said Garrett. “I had to make sure everything was completed before I went under. I let everybody know what needed to be done and people came together to make it happen. I actually created a SOP for what needed to be done and who to call.”



For Garrett, every interaction, every organized event, was a way to uplift others, reinforcing her purpose as a leader dedicated to the well-being of her teammates in the USMEPCOM joint civilian-military environment. She believed in sharing her knowledge, particularly about financial literacy. This year Garrett was recognized by the Shero Coffee Club, which honors female veterans, for her advocacy in sharing her skills and experiences from her time in the Navy.



Garrett enjoys connecting with veterans because of their shared values. This Veterans Day she hopes everyone takes a moment to stop and respect those veterans that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.



“I enjoy connecting with veterans because they often carry the same moral compass,” Garrett said. “You’re an elite citizen who volunteered to serve your country. Let’s all take some time to remember those elite veterans that weren’t so lucky to have their lives today.”