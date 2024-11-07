(Center) Melissa Garret, Navy veteran and USMEPCOM Manpower and Force Management chief, poses for a photo with fellow USMEPCOM personnel (L) Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Marc Ascher and (R) Dawn Yoshii at the USMEPCOM holiday party, organized by Garrett. Garret served in the Navy from 1993 to 2004 and at USMEPCOM since 2012.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 12:38
|Photo ID:
|8745225
|VIRIN:
|221202-D-XU298-2130
|Resolution:
|4266x2826
|Size:
|8.96 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Continuing Service: Finding Ways to Serve after the Military [Image 3 of 3], by Amy Gregorski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Continuing Service: Finding Ways to Serve after the Military
No keywords found.