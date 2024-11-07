Continuing Service: Finding Ways to Serve after the Military

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(Center) Melissa Garret, Navy veteran and USMEPCOM Manpower and Force Management chief, poses for a photo with fellow USMEPCOM personnel (L) Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Marc Ascher and (R) Dawn Yoshii at the USMEPCOM holiday party, organized by Garrett. Garret served in the Navy from 1993 to 2004 and at USMEPCOM since 2012.