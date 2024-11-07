301 FW's New TX Tail

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The first U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II with a 'TX' tail assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing arrives to the hangar Nov. 5, 2024 at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. The 301 FW is the Air Force Reserve Command’s first stand-alone F-35 wing responsible for owning, maintaining and operating the F-35A mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)