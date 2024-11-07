301 FW's New TX Tail

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Harrison, 301st Fighter Wing commander, walks alongside the unit's new F-35 Lightning II Nov. 5, 2024 at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. As the 301 FW embraces the cutting-edge technology of the F-35, the unit is poised to further strengthen its mission capabilities and continue its legacy of excellence in service to the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)