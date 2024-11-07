Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    301 FW's New TX Tail [Image 5 of 7]

    301 FW's New TX Tail

    NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga 

    301st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing marshals an F-35A Lightning II into a hangar Nov. 5, 2024 at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. The aircraft arrived a couple of days after the unit's First Aircraft Arrival ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 10:51
    Photo ID: 8745014
    VIRIN: 241105-F-FF833-1035
    Resolution: 5071x3374
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301 FW's New TX Tail [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    301 FW Celebrates First F-35 Arrival

    F35
    AFRC
    301FW
    ReadyNow
    ReserveCitizenAirmen

