301 FW's New TX Tail

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing marshals an F-35A Lightning II into a hangar Nov. 5, 2024 at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. The aircraft arrived a couple of days after the unit's First Aircraft Arrival ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)