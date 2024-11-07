A U.S. Airman assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing marshals an F-35A Lightning II into a hangar Nov. 5, 2024 at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. The aircraft arrived a couple of days after the unit's First Aircraft Arrival ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 10:51
|Photo ID:
|8745014
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-FF833-1035
|Resolution:
|5071x3374
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 301 FW's New TX Tail [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
301 FW Celebrates First F-35 Arrival
No keywords found.