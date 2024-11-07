301 FW Celebrates First F-35 Arrival

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX. – The 301st Fighter Wing commemorated a landmark event here with a First Aircraft Arrival ceremony Nov. 2 celebrating the arrival of its first F-35A Lightning II. The unit is officially the Air Force Reserve Command’s first stand-alone F-35 wing responsible for owning, maintaining and operating the F-35A mission, which will provide next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness and reduced vulnerability for the U.S. and allied nations.



Col. Benjamin R. Harrison, 301st commander, took the stage to emphasize the significance of this milestone and the capabilities of the F-35.



“One can’t help but wonder how fast, how far, how high this aircraft can go,” Harrison said. “The 301st is ready to embrace this new era, and the F-35 is our vehicle to achieving sustainable air superiority.”



The presence of the F-35 has already made a strong impression. U.S. Navy Capt. Beau Hufstetler, NAS JRB Fort Worth commanding officer, remarked on its importance to both the wing and broader base community.



“Seeing these beautiful jets parked on our side of the runway is a remarkable sight,” Hufstetler said. “It’s a nod to the strategic importance of both the F-35 and the Airmen who will maintain and operate them in support of our nation, as all services on this base work together to prepare for the high-end fight.”



Mr. Rob Klint, 301st honorary command chief, reflected on his journey as an honorary commander, having given out go-bags to deployers, attended roll calls and changes of command, and supported morale events such as Patriot Games and Family Day.



“It wasn’t until seven years ago as an honorary commander that I began to understand what was going on behind the [NAS JRB Fort Worth] gates,” Klint said. “I’ve been inspired by the wing’s unity and spirit, pride and dedication, desire to be the best and support of one another.”



Approximately 400 guests, including unit personnel and AFRC officials, elected officials, industry partners and community leaders, gathered for a ceremony celebrating the teamwork and preparation that brought fifth-generation aircraft to the 301st. The event highlighted the collaborative efforts that made this milestone possible, marking a new chapter in the unit’s operational capabilities.



“This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without our dedicated team and community,” Harrison said. “We’re excited to take this step forward and represent the best of the Reserve in this new chapter.”



The 301st has achieved significant milestones over the past two years, Harrison reflected with more than 500 members deployed or currently serving in various combat commands worldwide. Members of the wing have flown over 499 combat sorties, logging more than 3,100 hours in support of global missions. Additionally, the unit has processed over 1,400 short tons of cargo, managed the retirement of three F-16 aircraft and divested 18 F-16s with $20 million worth of support equipment.



Just days after the ceremony, the 301st Fighter Wing’s journey took another significant step as the first Texas-based F-35 arrived Nov. 5.



The arrival of the first F-35 signals the beginning of a new era for the 301st. As it embraces the cutting-edge technology of the F-35, the unit is poised to further strengthen its mission capabilities and continue its legacy of excellence in service to the United States Air Force.

