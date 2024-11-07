Staff Sgt. Nicole Moore, 31st Medical Group NCOIC of allergy and immunizations, middle, receives a promotion to the rank of Technical Sergeant from Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 8, 2024. The promotion was awarded as part of the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program, recognizing her exceptional contributions to the 31st MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 07:59
|Photo ID:
|8744658
|VIRIN:
|241108-F-QC626-1021
|Resolution:
|3352x2231
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Staff Sgt. Moore receives STEP promotion [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.