    Staff Sgt. Moore receives STEP promotion [Image 1 of 10]

    Staff Sgt. Moore receives STEP promotion

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, awards Staff Sgt. Nicole Moore, 31st Medical Group NCOIC of allergy and immunizations, a promotion to the rank of Technical Sergeant at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 8, 2024. The promotion was awarded as part of the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program, recognizing her exceptional contributions to the 31st MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 07:59
    Photo ID: 8744656
    VIRIN: 241108-F-QC626-1008
    Resolution: 2738x1822
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, Staff Sgt. Moore receives STEP promotion [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano AB
    31st MDG
    STEP Promotion

