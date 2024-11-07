Staff Sgt. Moore receives STEP promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, awards Staff Sgt. Nicole Moore, 31st Medical Group NCOIC of allergy and immunizations, a promotion to the rank of Technical Sergeant at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 8, 2024. The promotion was awarded as part of the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program, recognizing her exceptional contributions to the 31st MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)