Staff Sgt. Moore receives STEP promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Nicole Moore, 31st Medical Group NCOIC of allergy and immunizations, right, receives her Technical Sergeant stripes from her frontline supervisor after receiving a Stripes for Exceptional Performers promotion at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 8, 2024. The STEP promotion program authorizes commanders to immediately promote enlisted Airmen who exhibit exceptional potential beyond their rank to the grades of Staff and Technical Sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)