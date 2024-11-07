Staff Sgt. Moore receives STEP promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Nicole Moore, 31st Medical Group NCOIC of allergy and immunizations, right, hugs Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, after receiving a promotion to the rank of Technical Sergeant through the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 8, 2024. The STEP promotion program authorizes commanders to immediately promote enlisted Airmen who exhibit exceptional potential beyond their rank to the grades of Staff and Technical Sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)