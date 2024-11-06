USAFMCOM opens AMPO in Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right: Hyuk Mun, Army Military Pay Office Korea deputy director; Daniel M. Hancock, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys deputy to the commander; Mary Jelev, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Military Pay Operations director; Col. Nicholas Paavola, Eighth Army assistant chief of staff (G8); Andrew Hyatt, U.S. Forces Korea assistant chief of staff (J8); and Patty White, AMPO Korea director, pose for a photo during a special ceremony opening AMPO Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2024. USAFMCOM opened the new AMPO on Camp Humphreys as well as two satellite locations at Camps Walker and Casey. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kianna Scott)