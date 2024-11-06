USAFMCOM opens AMPO in Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chi Wan Ham, Army Military Pay Office Korea in- and out-processing military pay technician, presents flowers to Mary Jelev, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Military Pay Operations director, during the AMPO’s ribbon cutting ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2024. USAFMCOM opened the new AMPO on Camp Humphreys as well as two satellite locations at Camps Walker and Casey. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kianna Scott)