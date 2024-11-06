Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFMCOM opens AMPO in Korea [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFMCOM opens AMPO in Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Mary Jelev, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Military Pay Operations director, makes remarks during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony opening AMPO Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2024. USAFMCOM opened the new AMPO on Camp Humphreys as well as two satellite locations at Camps Walker and Casey. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kianna Scott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 22:00
    Photo ID: 8744249
    VIRIN: 241031-A-AU057-3020
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFMCOM opens AMPO in Korea [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFMCOM opens AMPO in Korea
    USAFMCOM opens AMPO in Korea
    USAFMCOM opens AMPO in Korea
    USAFMCOM opens AMPO in Korea
    USAFMCOM opens AMPO in Korea
    USAFMCOM opens AMPO in Korea
    USAFMCOM opens AMPO in Korea
    USAFMCOM opens AMPO in Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMPO opens as MilPay in Korea transitions to USAFMCOM

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    U.S. Army
    Military Pay
    Camp Humphreys
    AMPO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download