USAFMCOM opens AMPO in Korea

Mary Jelev, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Military Pay Operations director, makes remarks during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony opening AMPO Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2024. USAFMCOM opened the new AMPO on Camp Humphreys as well as two satellite locations at Camps Walker and Casey. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kianna Scott)