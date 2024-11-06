USAFMCOM opens AMPO in Korea

Daniel M. Hancock, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys deputy to the commander, makes remarks during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony opening AMPO Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2024. USAFMCOM opened the new AMPO on Camp Humphreys as well as two satellite locations at Camps Walker and Casey. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kianna Scott)
|10.31.2024
|11.07.2024 22:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
AMPO opens as MilPay in Korea transitions to USAFMCOM
