Soldier’s passing bonds his family together with his Army Family

Kaiya Bell, right, daughter of Staff Sgt. Dante Bell, is comforted during a unit memorial ceremony for Bell who died last month in a training incident. The ceremony, held on November 3, 2024, honored Bell and highlighted his service with his family and Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command in attendance.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Anthony L. Taylor)