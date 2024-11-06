Soldier’s passing bonds his family together with his Army Family

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Carolyn Davis, mother of Staff Sgt. Dante Bell, lightly touches Bell’s helmet, in front of his battle cross during a unit memorial ceremony for Bell who died last month in a training incident. The ceremony, held on November 3, 2024, honored Bell and highlighted his service with his family and Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command in attendance.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Anthony L. Taylor)