    Soldier’s passing bonds his family together with his Army Family [Image 3 of 5]

    Soldier’s passing bonds his family together with his Army Family

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Cordelia Bell, wife of Staff Sgt. Dante Bell, takes a moment in front of Bell’s battle cross during a unit memorial ceremony for Bell who died last month in a training incident. The ceremony, held on November 3, 2024, honored Bell and highlighted his service with his family and Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command in attendance.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Anthony L. Taylor)

    This work, Soldier’s passing bonds his family together with his Army Family [Image 5 of 5], by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

