U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, is briefed by Kyle Anderson, Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois CEO, Nov. 6, 2024, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The ribbon-cutting was the culmination of a collaborative effort between AMC civic leaders, Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois and their Military Affairs Committee, Deloitte, and the Scott Spouse’s Club to bring a productive and collaborative workspace to military spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 16:57
|Photo ID:
|8743749
|VIRIN:
|241106-F-DJ189-1156
|Resolution:
|3556x2369
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AMC Civic Leaders and community partners establish networking space for military spouses [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC civic leaders, community partners establish networking space for military spouses
No keywords found.