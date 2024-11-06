AMC Civic Leaders and community partners establish networking space for military spouses

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, is briefed by Kyle Anderson, Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois CEO, Nov. 6, 2024, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The ribbon-cutting was the culmination of a collaborative effort between AMC civic leaders, Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois and their Military Affairs Committee, Deloitte, and the Scott Spouse’s Club to bring a productive and collaborative workspace to military spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)