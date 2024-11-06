AMC civic leaders, community partners establish networking space for military spouses

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams | Air Mobility Command and 375th Air Mobility Wing Airmen and community partners meet...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams | Air Mobility Command and 375th Air Mobility Wing Airmen and community partners meet inside the Scott Air Force Base Military Spouse Coworking Space after a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Nov. 6, 2024, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The ribbon-cutting was the culmination of a collaborative effort between AMC civic leaders, Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois and their Military Affairs Committee, Deloitte, and the Scott Spouse’s Club to bring a productive and collaborative workspace to military spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams) see less | View Image Page

The Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois (LCSI) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Scott Air Force Base Military Spouse Coworking Space here Nov. 6, 2024.



The space will support military spouses searching for career opportunities, facilitate remote work, and foster a sense of cohesion within the Scott AFB spousal community. U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, thanked community partners and spoke on the impact this space will have to families here.



“The community makes all kinds of things happen and this is a shining example,” said Lamontagne. “This is absolutely a first-class venue, and it will be cherished and utilized for years to come.”



The idea to create a space to support Total Force spouses sparked during a recent Air Mobility Command civic leader visit to Travis Air Force Base, California, where they had the opportunity to visit the Spouses Professional Reach Innovation Inspiration Networking Gateway (SPRIING) Space initiative. The initiative focuses on promoting continued education, offering career broadening opportunities and connections for spouses.



AMC civic leaders and community partners were inspired to create a similar space for Scott AFB families, after sensing an opportunity to craft a professional environment for those that might not have access to one.



“This shared workspace that the leadership council members have made available to us is a tangible, practical way to help support all the spouses at Scott AFB,” said Dana Key, Scott Spouses’ Club president.



The ribbon-cutting was the culmination of a collaborative effort between AMC Civic Leaders, LCSI and their Military Affairs Committee, Deloitte, and the Scott Spouse’s Club to bring a productive and collaborative workspace to military spouses.



“I'm excited for the spouses to use this great space to network, to find opportunities,” said Lamontagne. “From myself, [Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman], and the rest of the leadership team at Air Mobility Command, we are with you.”



From working on their resumes to stepping away for a quiet place to do a job interview, spouses now have a unique space filled with private offices and conference rooms to collaborate and network with others.



The facility is open every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Scott AFB spouses and is located at 715 Seibert Road, Suite 3, Scott AFB, Illinois 62225.