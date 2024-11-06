AMC Civic Leaders and community partners establish networking space for military spouses

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Mobility Command and 375th Air Mobility Wing Airmen and community partners meet inside the Scott Air Force Base Military Spouse Coworking Space after a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Nov. 6, 2024, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The ribbon-cutting was the culmination of a collaborative effort between AMC civic leaders, Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois and their Military Affairs Committee, Deloitte, and the Scott Spouse’s Club to bring a productive and collaborative workspace to military spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)