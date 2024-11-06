Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Civic Leaders and community partners establish networking space for military spouses

    AMC Civic Leaders and community partners establish networking space for military spouses

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    Air Mobility Command

    Dana Key, Scott Spouse's Club president, provides remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Scott Air Force Base Military Spouse Coworking Space, Nov. 6, 2024, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The ribbon-cutting was the culmination of a collaborative effort between AMC civic leaders, Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois and their Military Affairs Committee, Deloitte, and the Scott Spouse's Club to bring a productive and collaborative workspace to military spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 16:57
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    AMC civic leaders, community partners establish networking space for military spouses

