Utah Air National Guard - NORE 2024

Airmen from the 151st Civil Engineering Squadron, Medical Group, and Medical Detachment 1, administer medical assistance and prepare to relocate simulated casualties to a secure area as part of a Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise, Nov. 2, 2024, at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City. The NORE provides an opportunity to communicate the evolving capabilities of the 151st Wing in the context of the Global Power Competition, aiming to enhance operational readiness, test multi-capable Airmen, and develop new tactics and procedures in response to the threat posed by near-peer adversaries.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Blackham)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 14:45
|Photo ID:
|8740846
|VIRIN:
|241102-Z-YU218-1181
|Resolution:
|5612x3761
|Size:
|10.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
