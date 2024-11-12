Utah Air National Guard Showcases Vital Readiness in Nuclear Operations Readiness Exercise

Photo By Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez | Utah Air National Guard Security Forces members secure the flightline during a Nuclear...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez | Utah Air National Guard Security Forces members secure the flightline during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise, Nov. 2, 2024, at Hill AFB. The NORE provides an opportunity to communicate the evolving capabilities of the 151st Wing in the context of the Global Power Competition, aiming to enhance operational readiness, test multi-capable Airmen, and develop new tactics and procedures in response to the threat posed by near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez) see less | View Image Page

Salt Lake City, Utah—Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to strategic deterrence and national security, the Utah Air National Guard (UTANG) recently completed an intensive Nuclear Operations Readiness Exercise (NORE) from November 1 to 3. The exercise engaged the 151st Wing in around-the-clock operations, preparing them to execute their nuclear mission at a moment’s notice. This annual exercise reflects UTANG’s role in the broader nuclear operations strategy, ensuring readiness in an increasingly complex global environment.



The nuclear mission is the Department of the Air Force’s top priority, making exercises like our NORE crucial for ensuring that every airman’s skills remain sharp and ready for this no-fail mission. These readiness drills reaffirm the UTANG's ability to support U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) and bolster the nation's nuclear deterrence operations. The KC-135 Stratotanker, a primary UTANG asset, provides the essential refueling support that strategic bombers require to execute the nuclear deterrence mission as part of the U.S. nuclear triad.



“The scenarios we faced were as close to real-world threats as we could make them, and every Airman brought their best to each challenge,” said Col. Doug Foster, 151st Wing Commander. “Exercises like the NORE are essential to ensuring we’re not just ready for today’s threats but prepared for the unpredictability of tomorrow.”



This year’s NORE scenario marked a significant advancement. It was structured to immerse airmen in both “deploy to fight” and “fight in place” operations. The exercise presented a realistic scenario where airmen might need to respond to an attack on home soil, including a simulated UAV strike on critical infrastructure. This challenging scenario underscored the essential readiness UTANG airmen must maintain, serving as a reminder that adversaries could target not only forward-deployed forces but also the homeland itself.



According to Lt. Col. Nathan Jones, 151st Wing Inspector General, “Every airman plays an essential part in this mission, whether directly supporting the aircraft or maintaining the systems and structures that keep us operational. This mission ensures the U.S. can project its deterrent power, wherever and whenever needed.”



The exercise incorporated advanced threats, such as drones, mirroring tactics observed in global conflicts. With drones representing a genuine and present threat, this scenario allowed the UTANG to test systems and skills rigorously against evolving forms of warfare. From base defense protocols to command and control operations, every aspect of the exercise reinforced the UTANG’s ability to respond rapidly and effectively to unconventional threats.



“Our adversaries are constantly evolving, but the men and women of the 151st Wing are trained and ready to respond to any threat,” said Col. Foster. “This exercise pushed us to examine every detail, revealing both our strengths and areas for improvement. We’ve gained invaluable insights that will guide our future training, turning unknowns into knowns, and we’re already documenting lessons learned to refine our protocols and enhance readiness. We’re prepared and committed.”



With only three active-duty tanker wings in the continental United States, the 151st Wing plays a crucial role in the nuclear deterrence mission. As demand for tankers has increased, the UTANG’s responsibilities have continued to grow in tandem with the Air Force’s modernization efforts. Central to this mission, the 151st Wing ensures that bombers have the essential fuel needed to reach their targets, supporting strategic operations wherever they are required.



While aircrews and maintainers visibly perform the mission, Foster stressed that every airman contributes directly to its success, from logistics to admin. “It’s not about proximity to the cockpit,” Col. Foster said. “Everyone’s role matters, and each airman is an essential component in this mission. Their work ensures that the mission doesn’t just happen but happens effectively.”



The NORE allowed the UTANG to test the newly implemented Deployed Combat Wing and Air Base Wing concepts rigorously. The exercise involved collaboration with the Salt Lake City International Airport, which observed UTANG’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) procedures, an experience they found instructive. This partnership illustrated the UTANG’s ability to support joint operations, strengthening local and national defense partnerships.



Col. Foster commended the Wing, “Our airmen have proven, at the Air Force level, what we are prepared for and what we need moving forward. Every hand on deck made this exercise possible, proving once again that we are the hardest workers in the room. And as I always say—it’s not a competition, but we’re winning.”



