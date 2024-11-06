Utah Air National Guard - NORE 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 151st Civil Engineering Squadron, Medical Group, and Medical Detachment 1, coordinate diligently with one another to load simulated casualties into vehicles for medical extraction as part of a Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise, Nov. 2, 2024, at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City. The NORE provides an opportunity to communicate the evolving capabilities of the 151st Wing in the context of the Global Power Competition, aiming to enhance operational readiness, test multi-capable Airmen, and develop new tactics and procedures in response to the threat posed by near-peer adversaries.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Blackham)