    Utah Air National Guard - NORE 2024 [Image 11 of 13]

    Utah Air National Guard - NORE 2024

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Blackham 

    151st Wing

    Members from the 151st Civil Engineering Squadron, Medical Group, and Medical Detachment 1, work simultaneously to evacuate simulated casualties to a designated safe area during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise, Nov. 2, 2024, at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City. The NORE provides an opportunity to communicate the evolving capabilities of the 151st Wing in the context of the Global Power Competition, aiming to enhance operational readiness, test multi-capable Airmen, and develop new tactics and procedures in response to the threat posed by near-peer adversaries.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Blackham)

    This work, Utah Air National Guard - NORE 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Kyle Blackham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

