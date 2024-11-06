USS Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241101-N-XO016-5459 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 1, 2024) The guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) sails away from the USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) following a replenishment-at-sea, Nov. 1, 2024. Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)