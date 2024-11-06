USS Arleigh Burke Flight Quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241101-N-XO016-4618 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 1, 2024) Sailors remove chocks and chains from an MH-60S attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) during flight quarters, Nov. 1, 2024. Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)