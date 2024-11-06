Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 3 of 9]

    USS Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    241101-N-XO016-5216 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 1, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Anthony Parkman steadies a load of supplies during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), Nov. 1, 2024. Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)

