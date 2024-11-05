Keen Sword 25: JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105) picks up simulated ammunition at MCAS Iwakuni harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense members with Fleet Air Wing 31 prepare to dock the destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105) at the MCAS Iwakuni harbor, during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)