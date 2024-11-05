Keen Sword 25: JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105) picks up simulated ammunition at MCAS Iwakuni harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with security augmented forces with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, provide security with a Komatsu Light Armored Vehicle at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)