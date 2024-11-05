Keen Sword 25: JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105) picks up simulated ammunition at MCAS Iwakuni harbor

U.S. Marines with security augmented forces with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, provide security with a Komatsu Light Armored Vehicle at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 00:43
|Photo ID:
|8739658
|VIRIN:
|241029-M-HK148-1307
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
