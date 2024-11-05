Keen Sword 25: JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105) picks up simulated ammunition at MCAS Iwakuni harbor [Image 13 of 17]

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105) prepares to dock at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni harbor, during exercise Keen Sword 25, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)