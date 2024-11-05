The destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105) prepares to dock at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni harbor, during exercise Keen Sword 25, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 00:43
|Photo ID:
|8739652
|VIRIN:
|241029-M-HK148-1056
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keen Sword 25: JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105) picks up simulated ammunition at MCAS Iwakuni harbor [Image 13 of 17] [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.