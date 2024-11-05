Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Sword 25: JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105) picks up simulated ammunition at MCAS Iwakuni harbor [Image 4 of 8]

    Keen Sword 25: JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105) picks up simulated ammunition at MCAS Iwakuni harbor

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members assigned to the destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105) guide a crane to lift a vertical launch system torpedo cannister during exercise Keen Sword 25, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 00:43
    This work, Keen Sword 25: JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105) picks up simulated ammunition at MCAS Iwakuni harbor [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cohesion
    Harbor
    Bilateral
    Alliance
    Keen Sword
    KS25

