4th Fighter Wing hosts Airman Leadership School class 24-GOLF Graduation Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexia Kerns, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management Journeyman, right, accepts the Commandant’s Award from Master Sgt. Mark Benavides, Airman Leadership School Commandant, during the ALS class 24-G graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 27, 2024. The Commandant’s Award is presented to an ALS graduate that possessed the highest degree of character, competence, and commitment during the ALS course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Leighton Lucero)