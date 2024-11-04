4th Fighter Wing hosts Airman Leadership School class 24-GOLF Graduation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gavin Webb, 4th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, ARPCON, right, accepts the John L. Levitow Award from Chief Master Sgt. Raymond Mullins, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, during the Airman Leadership School class 24-G graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 27, 2024. The John L. Levitow Award is the highest honor that can be earned by an Enlisted Professional Military Education graduate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Leighton Lucero)