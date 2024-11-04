4th Fighter Wing hosts Airman Leadership School class 24-GOLF Graduation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Mills, right, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron avionics journeyman, left, accepts the Academic Achievement Award from Master Sgt. Ashley Woods, 4th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, during the Airman Leadership School class 24-G graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 27, 2024. The student presented with the Academic Achievement Award maintained the highest grade point average throughout the ALS course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Leighton Lucero)