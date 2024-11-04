Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Fighter Wing hosts Airman Leadership School class 24-GOLF Graduation Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    4th Fighter Wing hosts Airman Leadership School class 24-GOLF Graduation Ceremony

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Mills, right, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron avionics journeyman, left, accepts the Academic Achievement Award from Master Sgt. Ashley Woods, 4th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, during the Airman Leadership School class 24-G graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 27, 2024. The student presented with the Academic Achievement Award maintained the highest grade point average throughout the ALS course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Leighton Lucero)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 09:23
    Photo ID: 8737396
    VIRIN: 241017-F-SD514-1047
    Resolution: 3524x2819
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 4th Fighter Wing hosts Airman Leadership School class 24-GOLF Graduation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    15th Air Force

